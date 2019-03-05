Armenian Genocide Oral History Collection coming to USC
March 5, 2019 - 16:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Center for Advanced Genocide Studies and the Institute of Armenian Studies at the University of Southern California are sponsoring a noontime program on Thursday, March 5, featuring Professor Richard Hovannisian and his Armenian Genocide Oral History Collection.
During his more than fifty years of teaching at the University of California, Los Angeles, Hovannisian created a course in the 1970s on Armenian Oral History, in which he trained students to interview survivors of the Armenian Genocide.
Over the years, some 1,000 interviews have been conducted, becoming the largest collection of its kind in existence. In 2018, the Richard Hovannisian Collection was entrusted to the Shoah Foundation at USC for preservation and academic and scholarly research.
In the March 5 program, Hovannisian will discuss the origins and development of his course at UCLA, as well the uses and potential misuses of oral testimony. His former students Lorna Tourian Miller, Tamar Mashigian and Salpi Ghazarian will share their own impressions and experiences in adding to the collection.
“Preserving History: Armenian Voices from the Classroom to the Archive,” featuring Prof. Hovannisian will take place at noon on Tuesday, March 5 at USC’s Doheny Memorial Library in Los Angeles.
Top stories
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have accepted the Minsk Group co-chairs‘ proposal to meet soon under their auspices.
Pashinyan said Armenia is interested in the steadfast development and expansion of relations with Iran.
The original photo was taken by photographer Zaven Khachikyan in 1993 during the days of the liberation of Qarvachar.
"It’s better not to remember anything, if I remember, I can’t sleep," she said in an interview in 2015.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenian PM, EU's Tusk discuss visa-free-travel in Brussels Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and European Council President Donald Tusk have met in Brussels.
New psychedelic treatment appears to relieve anxiety 6.7% of U.S. adults have had at least one major depressive episode, and about 19% have had an anxiety disorder.
Vienna to host Iran nuclear deal joint commission meeting March 6 A diplomatic source verified that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action joint commission meeting will be held in Vienna.
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.