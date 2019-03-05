Poet’s home destroyed in Turkey because he was Armenian: lawmaker
March 5, 2019 - 17:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) has sent an inquiry to Minister of Culture and TourismMehmet Nuri Ersoy over the destruction of a building considered the be the home of the great Armenian poet Yeghishe Charents in Kars.
“I believe the place of remembrance of Charents was destroyed because he was Armenian. Do you agree with me?” Paylan asked the Minister, according to Ermenihaber.am.
The lawmaker also raised several other issues in his letter addressed to Ersoy which are as follows:
“Has your ministry implemented any program aimed at rebuilding Charents' house and turning it into a museum that could be a place of commemoration for Armenian culture and Kars?
“Have you thought that by destroying the building you would cause disappointment and pain to the people loyal to the memory of the poet, as he was born in that house?
“What steps has or will your ministry take to show proper attitude towards places commemorating Armenian artists and intellectuals and preserve them as cultural heritage?”
Hamshen Tour travel agency earlier published footage showing that a building that was traditionally considered to be the house of Charents was demolished in Kars.
Each year, thousands of Armenian tourists flock to the town in the historic Western Armenia to pay tribute to the memory of the great poet.
Charents was born in Kars in 1897 to a family involved in rug trade. His family originally hailed from the Armenian community of Maku, Persian Armenia.
Top stories
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have accepted the Minsk Group co-chairs‘ proposal to meet soon under their auspices.
Pashinyan said Armenia is interested in the steadfast development and expansion of relations with Iran.
The original photo was taken by photographer Zaven Khachikyan in 1993 during the days of the liberation of Qarvachar.
"It’s better not to remember anything, if I remember, I can’t sleep," she said in an interview in 2015.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian PM, EU's Tusk discuss visa-free-travel in Brussels Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and European Council President Donald Tusk have met in Brussels.
New psychedelic treatment appears to relieve anxiety 6.7% of U.S. adults have had at least one major depressive episode, and about 19% have had an anxiety disorder.
Vienna to host Iran nuclear deal joint commission meeting March 6 A diplomatic source verified that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action joint commission meeting will be held in Vienna.
Harvard Law School disinvites lawyer for denying Armenian Genocide The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.