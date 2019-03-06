EU ready to support Armenia's reform agenda: Mogherini
March 6, 2019 - 11:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union is ready to support democratic reforms in Armenia, said Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, March 5.
Meeting in Brussels, the two discussed the importance of implementing the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement to underpin domestic reform in Armenia, for which Mogherini confirmed the European Union’s full support. They also exchanged on the prospects for opening a visa liberalisation dialogue between the EU and Armenia.
Mogherini and Pashinyan took stock of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in light of recent contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan. High Representative Mogherini advocated Prime Minister Pashinyan’s full engagement in negotiations without preconditions, under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
Also, Mogherini and Pashinyan had an exchange on broader regional dynamics.
