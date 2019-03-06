Business Armenia secured $14 mln investment pledges over past year
March 6, 2019 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 35 foreign representatives of Business Armenia in 24 countries ensured investment memoranda of $14 million in the past year, the agency revealed on Tuesday, March 5.
Investments secured through the efforts of the agency's U.S. and Canadian representatives will be sent to Armenia's real estate and hotel business sectors. For now, business plans are being developed.
The representatives of Finland, Poland, France, U.S. and Lebanon, meanwhile, have helped several Armenian companies sign contracts for export or outsourcing.
Outbound business missions were organized with the assistance of representatives from Lebanon, U.S., Canada, Switzerland, UAE, Portugal, France, Egypt, Lithuania, China during which conferences and B2B meetings with Armenian and foreign companies were held, and business arrangements were reached.
“Foreign Representatives of Business Armenia also make a great job on a daily basis by introducing our investment climate to business circles, making Armenian products recognizable. They are free-funded, non-budgeted and dedicated to our country whose work is indefatigable and deserves recognition,” said Alina Yeghiazaryan, Institutional Cooperation Manager at Business Armenia.
