Construction of 2nd nuclear plant in Armenia discussed in Yerevan
March 6, 2019 - 14:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is exploring the construction of a new nuclear power plant in the future and the involvement of foreign partners in the project, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at a meeting with French ambassador to Yerevan Jonathan Lacôte.
Alexandre Gorbatchev from the French Atomic Energy Commission and representatives from Orano (formerly Areva) also participated in the meeting on Tuesday, March 5.
Ways to deepen Armenian-French relations in the field of nuclear energy were high on the agenda.
Avinyan said, in particular, that Armenia highlights the role of Metsamor NPP in energy production capabilities of the country and will continue to develop nuclear energy.
The sides agreed to study the prospects of energy cooperation, especially in the directions of production, research and development, professional exchanges and educational programs.
Top stories
The International Monetary Fund will provide $250 million to support the Armenian government's reform plans.
Anticipated openings include Crete (Greece), Nicosia (Cyprus), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Yerevan (Armenia).
Agriculture makes up the largest share - 13.7% - followed by processing industry(10.8%) and trade (11%).
Armenian companies will participate in the international exhibition of food and beverage ProdExpo on February 11-15.
Partner news
Latest news
Archaeological treasure trove discovered under Chichen Itza The Balamku cave was first discovered more than 50 years ago by locals in the ancient city of Chichen Itza.
Genes play a role in success of a marriage, research says The gene, which affects the production of oxytocin is linked to higher levels of trust, loyalty and sexual satisfaction.
Armenia's actions absolutely transparent for Russian partners: PM "It is very important for Armenia that all the segments of the Russian society understand the essence of the velvet revolution."
Low-dose aspirin not effective against prostate cancer: study Studies suggest aspirin use may improve survival in patients with prostate cancer, but study results are inconclusive.