Armenia's actions absolutely transparent for Russian partners: PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s actions are absolutely transparent for Russian partners, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with TASS in response to a question about the purpose of his visit to Brussels.

"The visit has a specific goal, we are going to discuss with representatives of the European Union the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. And I want to emphasize one important detail: [our actions] are absolutely transparent for our Russian partners in this process. And, more importantly, the European Union does not raise any geopolitical and foreign policy issues or conditions in the process. The cooperation concerns only internal democratic reforms in Armenia, especially after last year’s events in the country. The reform agenda is very important to us," Pashinyan said.

According to him, it is very important for Armenia that all segments of the Russian society understand the essence and causes of the velvet revolution that happened in Armenia in 2018.

“Unfortunately, many expert circles in Russia are still trying to place what happened in Armenia among so-called color revolutions. But it is very important that our Russian friends and colleagues understand that what happened has no geopolitical context and not a single foreign force has been involved in the process. This is a matter of national dignity and my personal dignity. Opinions that the Armenian people were used for geopolitical purposes offend us. Armenia is an independent country, an independent nation with a high sense of dignity,” the PM said.

Pashinyan paid a three-day visit to Brussels to boost ties between Armenia and the European Union. Meeting EU officials, the head of the Armenian government raised issues concerning the country's reform agenda, visa-free travel for Armenian citizens to the members of the 28-state bloc, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), to name a few.