PM Pashinyan rules out dictatorship in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview with euronews that there is no chance of a threat to create a dictatorship in the country.

His comments came in response to a question whether such a situation could be created in Armenia so that the current generation of Armenians would know only one national leader - Pashinyan - if he is reelected again and again.

"If I am elected by free and democratic elections, this is normal. But no threat of creating an authoritarian government or dictatorship in Armenia will ever have a chance. Democracy stems from our people and our national values," Pashinyan said.

"It is very important for a democracy to involve more and more people in any process - economic, political, etc."

According to Pashinyan, a most important priority for the Armenian foreign policy is "to strengthen the country's independence, to protect the sovereignty and security of the republic."