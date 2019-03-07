PM Pashinyan rules out dictatorship in Armenia
March 7, 2019 - 13:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview with euronews that there is no chance of a threat to create a dictatorship in the country.
His comments came in response to a question whether such a situation could be created in Armenia so that the current generation of Armenians would know only one national leader - Pashinyan - if he is reelected again and again.
"If I am elected by free and democratic elections, this is normal. But no threat of creating an authoritarian government or dictatorship in Armenia will ever have a chance. Democracy stems from our people and our national values," Pashinyan said.
"It is very important for a democracy to involve more and more people in any process - economic, political, etc."
According to Pashinyan, a most important priority for the Armenian foreign policy is "to strengthen the country's independence, to protect the sovereignty and security of the republic."
