Russia bans 'disrespecting the government'
March 7, 2019 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia has banned disrespecting the government with offenders facing 15 days in jail and fines of £1,000, the Daily Mail reports.
The Soviet-style law targets online slander with penalties for those who "blatantly disrespect Russian society, the state, official state symbols, the Russian Constitution, and law enforcement agencies."
Vladimir Putin's critics say the move is no more than blatant censorship.
Russia's lower house of parliament, which is overwhelmingly dominated by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, voted in favour of the bill in the key second of three readings.
The law would allow prosecutors to decide what amounts to 'fake news' and gives a media watchdog the power to demand an outlet delete the information.
Websites that fail to comply would be blocked.
An online post which demonstrates 'blatant disrespect for society' is punishable with fines of more than £1,000.
Those who repeat offend will see their fine double and could be subject to 15 days in jail, the Guardian reported.
Fines could be more than £17,000 if the infraction leads to grave consequences like death or rioting.
Fake news disseminated via the internet can "lead to mass unrest" and undermine state security, the bill's authors say.
Top stories
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Partner news
Latest news
European Parliament hosts conference on Armenophobia Kaspar Karampetian welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of Armenophobia at the Parliament.
There could possibly be an unpublished story by William Saroyan “One of my plans, after I retire, is to find out whether this story was ever published or no,” Terzian said.
MIT scholar studies pioneering Armenian women of 19th, 20th cc. MIT Associate Professor Lerna Ekmekçioğlu studies pioneering Armenian women of the 19th and 20th centuries.
Fitch: Armenia's IMF deal confirms post-transition policy focus Policies are focused on maintaining sustainable growth, fiscal consolidation and mitigating external vulnerabilities.