VivaCell-MTS offers Internet and more services to smartphone buyers
March 7, 2019 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Customers who buy a Samsung, iPhone, Honor, Xiaomi and other smarphones from VivaCell-MTS service centers, will get 50 GB of Internet and “Y” tariff plan for 30 days.
The offer is valid till April 7, while the list of the smartphone models within the offer are available here.
The devices can be purchased both in cash and by installment.
The following services are provided by “Y” tariff plan:
- Unlimited usage of Instagram, Facebook, Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Zangi, Telegram
-5 GB Internet
-200 minutes for calls to all RA networks, +374 97 and +374 47 networks, as well as US, Canada, MTS Russia
-10 000 on-net minutes after consumption of the 200-minute package
-300 SMS to RA mobile networks
In case there is AMD 2800 on the subscriber’s account on the day of expiration of the “Y” tariff plan 30-day validity period, the sum is charged, and the tariff plan is automatically prolonged for 30 days.
The subscriber first consumes the 50 GB Internet package provided within the offer, then the 5 GB Internet-package provided by “Y” tariff plan. After consumption of the 5 GB internet package during the 30-day validity period of “Y” tariff plan, a 500-MB additional daily package is automatically activated upon the availability of at least AMD 100 on the account balance.
Top stories
The Ministry of Nature Protection has unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1.
Romania's TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
Yerevan wants to obtain 12 SU-30SM fighters from Russia, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said.
“Nikol Pashinyan led a peaceful revolution that may turn Armenia into a democratic model. Is he too popular?,” reads the cover.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish army convoy seen entering northwest Syria: report A Turkish military convoy was seen making their way to the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
Ambassador reaffirms U.S. support for Armenia’s democratic institutions U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy visited the parliament in yerevan for the first time on March 7.
European Parliament hosts conference on Armenophobia Kaspar Karampetian welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of Armenophobia at the Parliament.
Cancer most commonly moves to the liver when spreading: research When cancer spreads to another organ, it most commonly moves to the liver, a fresh research has shown.