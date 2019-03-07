VivaCell-MTS offers Internet and more services to smartphone buyers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Customers who buy a Samsung, iPhone, Honor, Xiaomi and other smarphones from VivaCell-MTS service centers, will get 50 GB of Internet and “Y” tariff plan for 30 days.

The offer is valid till April 7, while the list of the smartphone models within the offer are available here.

The devices can be purchased both in cash and by installment.

The following services are provided by “Y” tariff plan:

- Unlimited usage of Instagram, Facebook, Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Zangi, Telegram

-5 GB Internet

-200 minutes for calls to all RA networks, +374 97 and +374 47 networks, as well as US, Canada, MTS Russia

-10 000 on-net minutes after consumption of the 200-minute package

-300 SMS to RA mobile networks

In case there is AMD 2800 on the subscriber’s account on the day of expiration of the “Y” tariff plan 30-day validity period, the sum is charged, and the tariff plan is automatically prolonged for 30 days.

The subscriber first consumes the 50 GB Internet package provided within the offer, then the 5 GB Internet-package provided by “Y” tariff plan. After consumption of the 5 GB internet package during the 30-day validity period of “Y” tariff plan, a 500-MB additional daily package is automatically activated upon the availability of at least AMD 100 on the account balance.