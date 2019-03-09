Artsakh President, OSCE officials talk contact line situation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Friday, March 8 hosted the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs said in a recent statement that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have accepted the Minsk Group co-chairs‘ proposal to meet soon under their auspices.

The co-chairs - Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America - met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on February 20 and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on February 21 to discuss preparations for a meeting of the leaders in the near future, including possible topics for discussion. The co-chairs also held discussions with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in their respective capitals and were joined by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.