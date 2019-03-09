Syrian army on high alert near Idlib as militants threaten new attacks
March 9, 2019 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is currently on high alert in northwestern Syria as recent threats from the militants have forced them to take precautionary measures to prevent any potential ambushes, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in the large town of Al-Suqaylabiyeh, the Syrian Arab Army has moved several soldiers to the front-lines near the Abu Dhuhour Airport.
The military source said that Syrian Arab Army drones are also conducting frequent reconnaissance missions over southern Idlib (Khan Sheikhoun area to the Al-Ghaab Plain) and northern Hama (Al-Latamnah area).
In addition to raising their alert levels, the Syrian military and their air force have been conducting several attacks across northern Hama and southern Idlib.
On Thursday evening, the Syrian Air Force conducted several strikes around the key town of Khan Sheikhoun, while the Syrian Arab Army heavily targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions along the Hama-Idlib axis.
These strikes by the Syrian military come a day after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham threatened to launch more attacks against the government forces.
