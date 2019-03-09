Karabakh says frontline troops control contact line situation
March 9, 2019 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 300 ceasefire violations - as many as 2300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 3 to 9, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Friday, March 8 hosted the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces.
