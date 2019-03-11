Armenia will partially pay for inpatient pediatric cancer therapy
March 11, 2019 - 15:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said Monday, March 11 that the government will partially cover the costs of inpatient pediatric cancer therapy.
Addressing a session of the Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, the Minister said AMD 50 million (approx. $103,000) is necessary for the project.
“We have decided to provide AMD 250,000 instead of the AMD 150,000 allocated previously for each chemotherapy session, so that parents don’t have to cover the costs of catheters and other medical supplies, as well as the ward,” Torosyan said.
As reported earlier, treatment of stroke and surgeries of cancer patients will be performed free of charge in Armenia.
