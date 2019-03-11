Trade in Armenia expanded by 19% in January
March 11, 2019 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In January 2019, economic activity in Armenia grew by 6% against the same period last year.
According to the National Statistical Service, construction and trade increased by 22.1% and 19.3%, respectively, in the first month of 2019.
The services sector expanded 15.6%, while the volume of industrial production dropped by 0.6%year-on-year.
35 foreign representatives of Business Armenia in 24 countries ensured investment memoranda of $14 million in the past year.
The International Monetary Fund will provide $250 million to support the Armenian government's reform plans.
Anticipated openings include Crete (Greece), Nicosia (Cyprus), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Yerevan (Armenia).
Agriculture makes up the largest share - 13.7% - followed by processing industry(10.8%) and trade (11%).
