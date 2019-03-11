Germany lauds Armenia's role in NATO peacekeeping missions
March 11, 2019 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More countries will be involved in the NATO Week events - that start on Tuesday - in Yerevan than in previous years, German ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler told a press conference on Monday, March 11, Aysor.am reports.
While thanking the Armenian Armed Forces for participating in NATO peacekeeping missions, the ambassador said that only a small part of Armenia’s public is aware of NATO’s activity.
“Unfortunately, I have the impression that NATO is known only to narrow circles of experts in Armenia," Kiesler said.
"Thus, discussions involving specialists and experts and participation of the public at large are equally important.”
Head of the Foreign Ministry's Arms Control and International Security Department Armen Yedigaryan said, meanwhile, that Armenia’s dialogue with NATO continues normally.
According to him, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai will also be in Armenia.
