Ameriabank spent AMD 94.2 mln on charity, social support in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank spent a total of AMD 94.2 million to finance charity and social projects in 2018, the bank said in a statement as it summed up its activity performed as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility agenda.

In particular, AMD 64 million and AMD 9 million were spent on health and education sectors, respectively.

The bank said it continues launching projects aimed at assisting the development of various areas and has donated AMD 55 million since the beginning of 2019 to support pediatric rehabilitation and provision of necessary equipment in medical centers.

Since 2007, Ameriabank has invested a total of AMD 1.1 billion in a host of charitable and social projects in such areas as education, culture, healthcare and infrastructure development. The bank was chiefly involved in the improvement of the educational system in the country - AMD 412 million invested in total - as well as healthcare (AMD 320 million drams). Also, the bank has provided scholarships to university and school students, as well as allocated funds to individual groups and the improvement of school infrastructure.

The Bank has always been involved in various projects aimed at supporting socially vulnerable families. It has also arranged auctions with the participation of customers and partners throughout five years, matching all the funds to direct an additional AMD 130 million to the treatment of 135 children with diseases requiring urgent care. In total, the bank has provided assistance to 300 children, covering all or partial treatment and post-care costs.

Furthermore, each individual is welcome to make donations using a special bank account (1570036910764400) the bank is maintaining and thus help give a healthy and happy childhood to the Armenian kids.

Ameriabank employees too are actively involved in the many social programs implemented in the country’s provinces.

In the current year, the bank has pledged to promote and support small and medium-sized businesses more actively and will organize special courses, workshops for sharing experiences, implementing key events in the regions.

In the process of reviewing the large number of charitable projects, Ameriabank gives preference to the organizations that comply with the CSR policy adopted by the bank and submit clear, well-developed programs.