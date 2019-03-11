Lydian says could take disbute with Armenia to international arbitration

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lydian International Limited announced on Monday, March 11 that, in connection with the ongoing blockades of road access to the Amulsar Gold Project, Lydian U.K. Corporation Limited and Lydian Canada Ventures Corporation - subsidiaries of the company - have formally notified the government of Armenia of the existence of disputes with the government of Armenia under the agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of Armenia for the Promotion and Protection of Investments, in force since July 11, 1996 (the “UK BIT”) and the Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Armenia for the Promotion and Protection of Investments, in force since March 29, 1999 (the “Canada BIT”), respectively.

Under the UK BIT, Lydian UK may submit the dispute to international arbitration three months after such formal notification, and under the Canada BIT, Lydian Canada can do so after six months. In the meantime, "the Armenian government has an opportunity to continue amicable discussions with Lydian with a view to the prompt settlement of the disputes," Lydian said in a statement.

Whether or not Lydian UK or Lydian Canada will initiate arbitration proceedings "will depend on the conduct of the government of Armenia, and there can be no assurance that Lydian UK or Lydian Canada will initiate any arbitration claim or application to any international arbitration court or of the outcome of any such claim or application."

The company said it does not intend to make any further public comments relating to the matters unless required by law.