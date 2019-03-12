SkyUp Airlines launching Kiev-Yerevan flights
March 12, 2019 - 13:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Ukrainian airline SkyUp is launching flights from Kiev to Yerevan (Armenia), Varna and Burgas (Bulgaria), according to the company's website.
The flights will be operated with departure from Boryspil airport in the Ukrainian capital, Interfax-Ukraine reports.
Kyiv-Yerevan flights will start from May 17 and will be operated twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.
Kyiv-Varna flights from June 14 will be operated on Fridays, flights on the Kyiv-Burgas route from May 31 with a frequency of two or three times a week.
As reported earlier, Ukrainian carrier YanAir is launching direct flights connecting Odessa in Ukraine and Yerevan in Armenia starting from May 20, while Romanian flag-carrier TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest - Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
