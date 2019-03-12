OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, March 12 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.