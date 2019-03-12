Baku, Yerevan are friends: Armenian DJ spreads message at Boiler Room

PanARMENIAN.Net - An important event in the history of Armenia’s nightlife took place on March 9 when Yerevan hosted a Boiler Room party for the first time ever.

Boiler Room is a global online music broadcasting platform commissioning and streaming live music sessions around the world. Founded in London, England, UK in 2010, Boiler Room has now hosted shows in around 100 cities worldwide, from Stockholm to Shanghai.

The project was earlier held in Tbilisi and Baku, and when the party came to Yerevan, 4 DJs - Onetreeevn, Nancy Movs, Cast Coverts and Total - represented the country.

The inscription on the T-shirt worn by Onetreeevn -the DJ opening the event - grabbed the attention of the public: “Music has no enemies. Baku Yerevan are friends. The Earth is our home.”

The photo of the Armenian DJ spread across the Internet in Azerbaijan, causing an ambiguous reaction, with some approving the message, many condemning it and responding with aggression.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net Onetreeevn (Artur Loretsyan) said he was looking for an opportunity to convey this message.

“Everyone has their mission on this planet, of course, but there is a common mission, i.e. to educate generations correctly, promote love and stop aggression, especially one that geopolitics imposes on us,” Artur said.

“They have cashed in on us for centuries: we fight, and someone always takes advantage. Look at history, Armenia and Azerbaijan are not the first countries on this list. We have been divided for centuries for others to control us, and this, unfortunately, is part of our genetics.”

He revealed that he studied in Moscow in the 2000s, has a lot of Azerbaijani, Turkish friends, and has even lived with them for months.

Artur said he is going to educate his son properly so that he “learns to tell the difference between the truth and a lie.”

“I had the opportunity to send a message, and I took my chance. Everyone should follow suit. Boiler Room was the perfect platform for such a message. Peace for all of us,” concluded the musician.