Armenia invested $9.7 million in Georgia’s economy in 2018
March 12, 2019 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s foreign direct investment in the Georgian economy amounted to $9.7 million in 2018, data provided by the National Statistical Office of Georgia reveals.
Direct investments thus grew 51.5% year-on-year as Armenia had invested $6.4 million in the neighboring country in 2017.
In the past 10 years, investments in the Georgian economy from Armenia amounted to some $93 million.
