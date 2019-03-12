Armenia invested $9.7 million in Georgia’s economy in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s foreign direct investment in the Georgian economy amounted to $9.7 million in 2018, data provided by the National Statistical Office of Georgia reveals.

Direct investments thus grew 51.5% year-on-year as Armenia had invested $6.4 million in the neighboring country in 2017.

In the past 10 years, investments in the Georgian economy from Armenia amounted to some $93 million.