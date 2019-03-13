// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Belarus, Armenia agree to bolster mutual trade

Belarus, Armenia agree to bolster mutual trade
March 13, 2019 - 10:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Belarus and Armenia see the potential to increase bilateral trade. The matter was discussed at a meeting between Belarus Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Vladimir Koltovich and Armenia's Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan on Tuesday, March 12, BelTA reports.

“The parties discussed promising areas for developing bilateral cooperation in various fields, and emphasized the potential in further intensification of trade and economic cooperation and building up of mutual trade between Belarus and Armenia,” the ministry said.

Koltovich briefed Ghevondyan on the key areas of work of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade and stressed effective interaction with Armenian counterparts in matters of antimonopoly regulation and competition both within the Eurasian Economic Commission and as part of the signed ministerial memorandum. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the further development of bilateral relations.

Related links:
BelTA. Belarus, Armenia to bolster mutual trade
 Top stories
Baku, Yerevan are friends: Armenian DJ spreads message at Boiler RoomBaku, Yerevan are friends: Armenian DJ spreads message at Boiler Room
The inscription on the T-shirt worn by Onetreeevn - the DJ opening the event - grabbed the attention of the public.
U.S. Congressmen call for at least $50 mln in foreign aid to ArmeniaU.S. Congressmen call for at least $50 mln in foreign aid to Armenia
both Congressman Pallone and Congressman Schiff called upon the Subcommittee to appropriate funds to support media freedom.
Armenian Genocide survivor dies in U.S. at the age of 104Armenian Genocide survivor dies in U.S. at the age of 104
He is survived by four daughters, Caroline Case, Dolores Mishelow, Raquel Gutherie and Artyn Gardner.
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders agree to meet Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders agree to meet "soon"
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have accepted the Minsk Group co-chairs‘ proposal to meet soon under their auspices.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Two Armenian artists named judges on CBS global talent show
NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian opens up about her parents
Pentagon praises U.S.-Armenia military cooperation
Google, Amazon, Facebook will be traveling to Yerevan for WCIT
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Economy
 Latest news
Forgetting things harder for brain than remembering them: Study An important part of the human brain has to work harder to actively forget a memory than it does to remember it.
Infertility could increase mid-life cancer risk by a fifth The study found that women with fertility problems were 18 per cent more likely to develop the disease.
Swedish Parliament set to review new Armenia-EU agreement The European Parliament, Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have ratified the deal.
Energy-saving system installed in one more remote Armenian village VivaCell-MTS and the FPWC continue the installation of outdoor lighting systems in the remote villages of Armenia.