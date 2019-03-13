Belarus, Armenia agree to bolster mutual trade
March 13, 2019 - 10:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Belarus and Armenia see the potential to increase bilateral trade. The matter was discussed at a meeting between Belarus Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Vladimir Koltovich and Armenia's Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan on Tuesday, March 12, BelTA reports.
“The parties discussed promising areas for developing bilateral cooperation in various fields, and emphasized the potential in further intensification of trade and economic cooperation and building up of mutual trade between Belarus and Armenia,” the ministry said.
Koltovich briefed Ghevondyan on the key areas of work of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade and stressed effective interaction with Armenian counterparts in matters of antimonopoly regulation and competition both within the Eurasian Economic Commission and as part of the signed ministerial memorandum. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the further development of bilateral relations.
