Slovakia planning to open embassy in Armenia
March 13, 2019 - 13:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák revealed on Wednesday, March 13 that his country is planning to open an embassy in Armenia.
Lajčák is currently in Armenia to unveil Slovakia’s OSCE chairmanship priorities to Armenian.
According to him, bilateral relations are developing and both countries are ready to further deepen cooperation.
