U.S. presidential hopeful stresses Armenian Genocide recognition (video)
March 13, 2019 - 14:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a 2020 US presidential candidate, has stressed the importance of recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
While on tour in New Hampshire in February, Gabbard talked to high school students about the importance of passing a resolution on the Genocide in Congress.
In a video posted by the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, she talked to a student who was studying Armenian Genocide and said she is supporting legislation that would make the United State government officially acknowledge that the Genocide occurred.
"That acknowledgement hasn't taken place yet because of Turkey's lobby and influence in Washington," Gabbard says.
Gabbard, a House Foreign Affairs Committee member, and Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairman Frank Pallone traveled to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in September 2017, where, alongside government officials and ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian, they witnessed firsthand the independent Republic’s economic, democratic, and cultural progress.
