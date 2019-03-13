Energy-saving system installed in one more remote Armenian village

PanARMENIAN.Net - Within the framework of a project aimed at an eco-village network development, VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) continue the installation of outdoor lighting systems in the remote villages of Armenia. The infrastructure development consists of several phases.

The works within the second phase have been completed in Karaglukh community of Vayots Dzor province. This time, the secondary streets of Karaglukh village of Yeghegis community in Vayots Dzor region, covering 1900 m-long territory, were illuminated by the installation of 51 additional LED lights.

The community already notices the positive impact from energy-efficient technologies. Due to long-term cooperation of partners, the modern lighting system was introduced to the community in winter 2017. Back then, 1872 m-long territory was illuminated by the installation of 52 LED lights.

The community members appreciate the installation of the energy-efficient system in the village. LED lights are not only environmentally friendly and contribute to sustainable use of natural resources, but also help to reduce danger from predators entering the village at night hours. The introduction of energy-efficient technologies reduces financial expenses of the community, makes the community life more vibrant, as well as contributes to a sustainable and clean environment.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, the project coordinator and general engineer of the FPWC Martin Maralchyan, Yeghegis community head Artur Stepanyan and the village residents attended the launching ceremony of the state-of-the-art energy-efficient lighting system.

“The number of villages with energy-efficient infrastructure grows year by year. It is an important achievement for all of us. As organizations that implement the program we can state that the investments are justified. We not only contribute to the development of infrastructures, but also ensure financial savings and directly benefit to closing the gap between urban and rural development rates. Villagers already notice the efficiency of the energy-efficient lighting system. The implemented program is long-term and its outcomes will be measured over the coming years,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

Compared to regular bulbs, LED lights are more energy-efficient and durable, and can serve for a much longer period consuming 80% less electricity.

The streets of the village will be illuminated from 21:00 till 02:00 in summer, and from 18:00 till 01:00 in winter. During holidays, illumination will be provided all night long.