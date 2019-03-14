Russia: Armenia playing active role in restoring peaceful life in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has played an active role in restoring peaceful life in Syria, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Army General Valery Gerasimov said at a meeting with the head of the Armenian General Staff, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan.

"I am grateful for your help in restoring peaceful life in Syria. Armenia was one of the first countries to respond to our call and took an active part in resolving humanitarian tasks in the territory of [Syria]," Gerasimov was quoted as saying.

According to the head of the Russian General Staff, Armenia is an ally and a key partner of Russia in the South Caucasus.

At the same time, he said, cooperation is conducted both in a bilateral format and within international structures, primarily the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

The Armenian government has sent a non-combat humanitarian squad of 83 doctors, sappers, and other servicemen to Syria to provide assistance to the Armenian community in Aleppo. Armenia had previously sent four airlifts of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people.