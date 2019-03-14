President says Armenia could deliver quality water to Qatar

PanARMENIAN.Net - The issue of delivering water from Armenia to Qatar was discussed at a meeting between Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Sarkissian, who is currently visiting Germany, said there is a big potential of cooperation between the two countries.

The President stressed the production and delivery of quality water and healthy food in particular.

Also, the sides discussed a number of questions, including the expansion of strategic cooperation in various fields, food security and effective management of water resources.

The two leaders then invited each others to visit the two countries.