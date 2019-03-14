Istanbul’s Armenian patriarch will be laid to rest on March 17
March 14, 2019 - 13:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The funeral service for the late Armenian Patriarch in Turkey Mesrob Mutafyan will be held on March 17 at the time of Sunday service at the St. Mary Armenian Church in Istanbul’s Kumkapı neighborhood in Fatih district, Hurriyet Daily News reports.
Mutafyan will be later buried at the Şişli Armenian cemetery in an area designated for patriarchs.
Many church officials from Armenia, Lebanon, Jerusalem, Vatican and Turkey’s churches, along with representatives of diplomatic missions, are expected to attend the funeral ceremony commemorating the archbishop.
Archbishop Mesrob II Mutafyan died at age 62 in the Surp Pirgic Armenian Hospital in Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu district on March 8 where he was receiving treatment.
He had been incapacitated since 2008 with an early onset of dementia.
Garo Paylan, a member of Turkey’s Armenian community and an MP from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said on Twitter: “Patriarch Mutafyan will remain in our minds as a memorable spiritual leader.”
Preparations for the election of a new patriarch for Turkey are expected to begin after a 40-day mourning period.
Top stories
"That acknowledgement hasn't taken place yet because of Turkey's lobby and influence in Washington," Gabbard says.
Karakashian called on Congress to make a $70+ mln investment in Artsakh peace and the strategic upgrade in U.S.-Armenia relations.
The inscription on the T-shirt worn by Onetreeevn - the DJ opening the event - grabbed the attention of the public.
both Congressman Pallone and Congressman Schiff called upon the Subcommittee to appropriate funds to support media freedom.
Partner news
Latest news
Danger of smoking while pregnant revealed in new research A new study shows smoking even one cigarette per day in pregnancy doubles the risk of a newborn baby dying.
Turkey to restore historic Armenian church in Diyarbakir $2.75 million will be spent on the restoration of Surp Giragos and Mar Petyun churches in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.
Arsenal confirm Mkhitaryan struggling with "mild" back strain: media Arsenal look set to be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a must-win Europa League clash against Rennes.
Working on weekends linked to higher depression risk: study Men and women who work on weekends may be more likely to develop depression, a new UK study suggests.