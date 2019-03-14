// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

New plant set to bottle water in Armenia and ship to Russia (video)

New plant set to bottle water in Armenia and ship to Russia
 March 14, 2019 - 15:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Thursday, March 14 decided to provide tax benefits to A&M Rare, a company which is set to launch a freshwater and mineral water bottling company.

The company is going to make investments worth AMD 13.2 billion (€24 million), having already invested €7.9 million in the project (land acquisition, construction work, administrative expenses).

The business will create 141 new jobs, while water produced in the plant will mostly exported to Russia.

