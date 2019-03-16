David McKenzie vows to invest $3.5 mln to promote Armenia's tourism
March 16, 2019 - 11:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The President of the Associated Television International production company, David McKenzie, has promised to help shoot videos about Armenia’s tourism potential with the $3.5 million he is going to spend on tourism-promoting projects.
McKenzie is the producer of "Architects of Denial", a documentary on the Armenian Genocide of 1915, committed by the Ottoman Empire.
In the late 70s and early 80s Australia and New Zealand invited McKenzie to help develop their tourism industry.
Speaking Friday, March 15 at a tourism conference in Yerevan titled "Tourism and the Film Industry: Prospects for Cooperation", McKenzie said for the first time he had the desire to visit Armenia because of the stories of his Armenian father who told him about Armenian culture, history and cuisine.
The producer said his main task at the moment is to promote the Armenian economy and the tourism industry in cooperation with the Armenian government. He said he is ready to invest $3.5 million in shooting high-quality videos about Armenia and donate them to local travel agencies, hotels and all interested parties for a more worthy presentation of the country in the international tourism market and, above all, in the United States and Canada.
In addition to videos about Armenia, the entrepreneur is also ready to shoot and present a series of tourist programs, to place advertising billboards and posters in the United States at his own expense.
