Gebrüder Weiss opens regional logistics terminal in Georgia

PanARMENIAN.Net - After a construction period of six months, the new Gebrüder Weiss logistics terminal in Tbilisi (Georgia) officially opened on Friday, March 15, the company said in a statement.

The modern logistics facility is an extension of the existing location and comprises an additional 2,300 square meters of handling, 7,800 square meters of paved open space and 300 square meters of office space. The entire location covers an area of 90,000 square meters. At a press conference in Tbilisi, Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss, Thomas Moser, Director and Regional Manager Black Sea/CIS, and Alexander Kharlamov, Country Manager Georgia, provided information about the expansion of the location and the wide range of services.

The CEO was pleased with the positive development in the Caucasus region. “Since entering the market, the branch in Tbilisi has developed into the central hub for Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” said Wolfram Senger-Weiss. Not only customers and partners, but also employees will benefit from the expansion of the state-of-the-art logistics terminal. “In Tbilisi alone, Gebrüder Weiss offers a safe and attractive workplace for 120 employees.”

Gebrüder Weiss offers its customers in the Caucasus land transport, air and sea freight, warehouse logistics, customs clearance and other logistics services. Kharlamov described the new services in greater detail: “The logistics terminal is equipped with high-quality and cutting-edge technology. This also makes it possible to provide logistics solutions tailored specifically to the customer,” explained the Country Manager. With the new warehouse software, the customer has direct access to the goods and can see where they are at any time. “In addition, the other rooms were built in accordance with the latest security standards. Gebrüder Weiss therefore meets the requirements of Resolution N41 of the Georgian government, which means that safety standards are strictly adhered to.”

Gebrüder Weiss opened its first branch in Georgia as early as 2012 and has been regarded as a pioneering European company along the Silk Road ever since. The main investments made in 2013 amounted to 10 million Euros, followed by further expansion of the company every year. From 2012 to the present, a total of 15.5 million Euros have been invested, the latest figure was more than 2.5 million Euros for the construction and expansion of the logistics terminal.

“After entering the Georgian market, Gebrüder Weiss has continued to develop its business in the Caucasus region. Over the years, the location in Tbilisi has developed into a small jewel on the Silk Road,” said Thomas Moser. Between 2012 and today, Gebrüder Weiss Georgia has transported around 530,000 tons of goods.

The main products transported are consumer goods, power tools, automotive parts, agricultural products and foodstuffs.

