Azerbaijan fired 3000 shots, used mortar in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 250 ceasefire violations - as many as 3000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 9 to16, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Besides, Azerbaijani border troops opened fire from a 60-mm mortar towards the soldiers of the Karabakh Defense Army on the contact line on March 13.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.