Azerbaijan fired 3000 shots, used mortar in past week
March 16, 2019 - 14:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 250 ceasefire violations - as many as 3000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 9 to16, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
Besides, Azerbaijani border troops opened fire from a 60-mm mortar towards the soldiers of the Karabakh Defense Army on the contact line on March 13.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Top stories
Mesrob Mutafyan will be later buried at the Şişli Armenian cemetery in an area designated for patriarchs.
"That acknowledgement hasn't taken place yet because of Turkey's lobby and influence in Washington," Gabbard says.
Karakashian called on Congress to make a $70+ mln investment in Artsakh peace and the strategic upgrade in U.S.-Armenia relations.
The inscription on the T-shirt worn by Onetreeevn - the DJ opening the event - grabbed the attention of the public.
Partner news
Latest news
Three or more eggs a week increase heart disease risk: study Researchers examined data from six US study groups including more than 29,000 people followed for 17½ years on average.
FIFA approves new 24-team Club World Cup The move to scrap the current tournament would appear to set FIFA on collision course with Europe’s elite.
Woman who won $1.5 billion jackpot will donate to charity South Carolina will collect $61 million in income taxes from the jackpot. The store that sold the ticket will get a $50,000 bonus.
Air pollution causes more deaths than smoking: study Air pollution causes more deaths than smoking and almost double the number of deaths researchers had previously thought.