Ameriabank has lent $4.5 billion to Armenian economy since 2008

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Union of Banks of Armenia, Ameriabank CEO Artak Hanesyan told reporters on Tuesday, March 19 that the bank has lent $4.5 billion to the Armenian economy since 2008.

Hanesyan said $1.2 billion from the entire sum was spent on financing exports.

In 2018 alone, mortgage lending grew by 50% year-on-year, consumer loans doubled, as did the number of customers, while business loans grew by 14%.

Ameriabank unveiled two tools offering loans online in 2018, one of which was created to provide no-pledge online loans of up to AMD 10 million to small businesses.

Hanesyan also revealed that the bank is going to unwrap two more online tools for businesses and individuals.