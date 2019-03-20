€25 million will be spent on TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union in partnership with Tumo Center for Creative Technologies on Tuesday, March 19 launched the EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science, a state-of-the-art STEM ecosystem for young adults in Armenia.

The EU will provide €23 million to support educational reforms in Armenia, including €10.5 million for the development of STEM standards, while the remaining €12.5 million will go to the new TUMO initiative.

In total, €25 million will be spent on the creation of the EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science, the project will be financed by TUMO and the EU.

Commenting on the event, Carlos Moedas, Member of the European Commission in charge of Research, Science and Innovation, said "It is vital for the economy of the future that the young people of today have access to the best science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. Our young people need to be encouraged to make the best use of their talents and ideas. We know this – in theory. EU TUMO Convergence Center makes this happen."

Chief Development Officer at TUMO, Pegor Papazian, delivered a presentation about the project to stakeholders and media in attendance: “We are thrilled to be creating a world-class STEM ecosystem in Armenia where the next generation of high tech professionals can learn and innovate,” said Pegor Papazian, chief development officer at TUMO. “With support from the European Union, the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Armenia, and other partners both local and international, we will bridge a gap between higher education and the rapidly changing needs of the global economy.”

Close to 15,000 square meters of building space will be constructed in Yerevan. The campus will include infrastructure for educational programming such as TUMO Labs, a STEM research laboratory, a conference center, and revenue generating commercial space to ensure the center’s long-term financial sustainability. TUMO Labs will constitute a logical continuation of the TUMO programme, allowing university students and young professionals to gain applied and state-of-the-art skills related to STEM once they reach the age of 18.

The center will be a hub for research, education and startups, bringing together local and international partners to bridge the gap between higher education and industry in Armenia. The French University of Armenia is a major partner of the project. The UFAR’s new Faculty for Informatics and Applied Mathematics will be part of the Convergence Center.

Lawrence Meredith, Director for Neighbourhood East at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Piotr Antoni Świtalski, EU Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia and Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Education of the Republic of Armenia were the keynote speakers at the launch ceremony.

The event included a ceremonial signature and groundbreaking in the presence of the officials, students, young professionals and media.