Armenian leader sends condolences to Mozambique, Zimbabwe
March 20, 2019 - 14:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent letters of condolences to the Presidents of Mozambique and Zimbabwe Filipe Nyusi and Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday, March 20 over Cyclone Idai that has triggered a disaster in southern Africa.
The cyclone has affected hundreds of thousands if not millions of people, the UN has said.
People in cyclone-hit countries are clinging desperately to rooftops in areas virtually submerged by flood water, awaiting aid and rescue.
In the cables he sent out, the Armenian President expressed deep condolences and wished strength and courage to the families of those affected by the disaster.
Top stories
Leila Adamyan has performed surgery to restore the reproductive function of the ovaries of a 36-year-old woman.
11 companies will be participating in ITB Berlin tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.
The Ministry of Nature Protection has unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1.
Romania's TAROM has announced that it is launching direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights starting from April 3.
Partner news
Latest news
Russian Air Force swarms militant positions in northwestern Syria The Russian Air Force is currently conducting several flights over the Idlib and Aleppo governorates on March 20.
Aussie PM summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan's 'reckless' remarks The PM said he would be waiting for the Turkish government to respond to his demand to withdraw Erdogan's comments.
Tarantino’s "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" trailer lands online (video) The film is expected premiere this May at the Cannes Film Festival, where Tarantino won the Palme d’Or exactly 25 years ago.
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev “suspected” of copying Armenia’s Pashinyan Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife on March 19 took part in national celebrations of Novruz in Baku.