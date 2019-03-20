Armenian leader sends condolences to Mozambique, Zimbabwe

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent letters of condolences to the Presidents of Mozambique and Zimbabwe Filipe Nyusi and Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday, March 20 over Cyclone Idai that has triggered a disaster in southern Africa.

The cyclone has affected hundreds of thousands if not millions of people, the UN has said.

People in cyclone-hit countries are clinging desperately to rooftops in areas virtually submerged by flood water, awaiting aid and rescue.

In the cables he sent out, the Armenian President expressed deep condolences and wished strength and courage to the families of those affected by the disaster.