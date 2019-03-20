Armenian, Russian PMs talk Eurasian Council meeting details
March 20, 2019 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Ministers of Armenia and Russia Nikol Pashinyan and Dmitry Medvedev in a phone call on Wednesday, March 20 discussed the forthcoming meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan, the press service of the Russian government reveals.
The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting is slated for April 30.
During the conversation, Medvedev and Pashinyan also weighed in on some topical issues of Russian-Armenian relations.
