Azerbaijan’s Aliyev “suspected” of copying Armenia’s Pashinyan
March 20, 2019 - 17:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife on Tuesday, March 19 took part in national celebrations of Novruz in Baku.
After photos and videos were published, many social media users found “similarities” in the behavior of the Azerbaijani leader with that of the Armenian Prime Minister.
They "accused" Aliyev of copying Nikol Pashinyan's actions, whose "signature" behavior includes intimate and direct communication with people, selfies with citizens, in particular with children, which was not really typical of the Aliyev family, Rusarminfo reports.
Earlier, the Russian service of BBC published an article about the changes taking place in Azerbaijan, citing the influence of the velvet revolution in neighboring Armenia.
