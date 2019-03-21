Ameriabank offers Visa PaySticker for non-cash payments (video)
March 21, 2019 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank is offering customers to use the Visa PaySticker when making non-cash payments.
Visa Pay Sticker is a patch that allows holders of Visa Electron payment cards to make contactless payments and purchases by the use of a machine with Visa payWave technology.
The bank said the Visa PaySticker can be purchased with a special price by June 30.
In particular, customers who in the past three months have had card account replenishment of at least AMD 1.5 million can get the Visa PaySticker free of charge. Meanwhile, those whose replenishments amount to at least AMD 500,000, and those who hold a Smart account at Ameriabank, can get the sticker for AMD 1500.
Ameriabank is a universal bank providing investment, corporate and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. It is the first investment bank in Armenia, which has been providing a wide range of innovative banking services since 2008.
