Armenian mogul's firm to build 75-storey skyscraper in Dubai
March 21, 2019 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Los Angeles-headquartered hospitality operator SBE - whose founder and chief executive officer is American mogul of Armenian descent Sam Nazarian - which has branded homes worth $2bn in its portfolio, will manage World of Wonders Real Estate Development's SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences tower, which is currently under construction, Construction Week Online reports.
Nazarian has said that “many more projects” could be launched following the company's partnership with World of Wonders Real Estate Development.
The 75-storey super-tall is due to be completed in Q3 2020, and is located next to Damac Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts.
Construction completion of the skyscraper has passed the 60% mark. Intelligence platform ProTenders lists Gunal Mapa Construction as general contractor for the project, which it says has a value of $550m (AED2bn).
The mixed-use skyscraper will feature 254 hotel rooms, 321 hotel apartments, and 371 residential flats, according to ProTenders.
A rooftop club named 'Privilege'; a mixology lounge; and the Fi’lia and Carna restaurants will also be housed within the tower, with its 71st floor set to include a viewing deck.
