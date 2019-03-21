Armenia will celebrate Citizen’s Day on last Saturday of April
March 21, 2019 - 14:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The last Saturday of April will be marked as Citizen’s Day in Armenia, according to a decision approved by the government on Thursday, March 21.
The designation of a special date to celebrate Citizen’s Day follows the massive disobedience campaign and the velvet revolution of April-May 2018.
On April 23, 2018, Armenia’s third President, then Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned which led to massive celebrations across the country. On May 8, 2018, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was elected the country’s new PM, which too led to celebrations.
Top stories
Arman Tatoyan on March 18 visited the citizen of Azerbaijan who tried to illegally cross the border to Armenia.
Leila Adamyan has performed surgery to restore the reproductive function of the ovaries of a 36-year-old woman.
11 companies will be participating in ITB Berlin tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.
The Ministry of Nature Protection has unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey's Armenians will select new spiritual leader after Easter The election for the 85th Armenian patriarch will be held after April 21, said Sahak Masalyan, the deputy of the late Armenian patriarch
Oldest egg fossil discovered inside 110-million-year-old bird Scientists have discovered the first fossil bird ever found with an egg preserved inside its body, a study says.
Italy driver hijacks, torches school bus carrying 51 children The bus slammed into a car but was brought to an end by police after one of the children was able to call for help.
Iranian President congratulates Armenian leader on Nowruz Hassan Rouhani has, in separate messages, congratulated several heads of state on the beginning of Nowruz.