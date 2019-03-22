Syria says will recover Golan Heights “through all available means”
March 22, 2019 - 11:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian government condemned on Friday, March 22 U.S. President Donald Trump‘s statement that it was time to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and said Syria was determined to recover the area “through all available means,” Global News reports.
In a statement published by the Syrian state news agency, a foreign ministry source said the statement showed “the blind bias of the United States” towards Israel. The statements did not change “the reality that the Golan was and will remain Syrian, Arab,” it said.
“The Syrian nation is more determined to liberate this precious piece of Syrian national land through all available means,” the statement said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Trump on Thursday that Trump had "made history" after saying it was time to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
