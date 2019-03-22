Yerevan among most popular cities for Russians on spring break

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is among the most popular cities for Russian schoolchildren for spring break trips, Kupibillet reports.

Travel agency analysts studied round-trip air ticket sales from Moscow from March 23 to March 31, focusing on orders where at least one of the passengers was a child aged seven to 17 years.

According to the information, less than 10% of travelers with children fly abroad for the spring break. The most popular destinations are Prague, Riga, Istanbul, Baku, Athens, Berlin, Yerevan, Venice, Antalya and Copenhagen, RIA Novosti reports.

Airticket prices for most foreign routes fell by about 6%, analysts said.