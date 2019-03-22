// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

PACE President making official visit to Armenia

March 22, 2019 - 15:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier will make an official visit to Armenia from 26 to 28 March 2019.

During the visit, she is due to meet President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Foreign Minister and the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs.

Meetings are also scheduled with leaders of political groups and Chairpersons of various parliamentary committees, as well as the Armenian delegation to PACE.

Maury Pasquier will also participate in a round table on gender issues with the Human Rights Defender and civil society representatives.

A press point is planned on Wednesday, 27 March in Parliament.

