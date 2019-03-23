Karabakh frontline troops control contact line situation
March 23, 2019 - 14:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 180 ceasefire violations - as many as 1900 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 17 to 23, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
