Austrian President to separately host Armenian PM, Azerbaijani leader
March 25, 2019 - 16:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen will hold separate meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The meetings are scheduled for March 29, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports citing the Austrian President’s office.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group said earlier that they are working with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to arrange a summit on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
