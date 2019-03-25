// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Austrian President to separately host Armenian PM, Azerbaijani leader

March 25, 2019 - 16:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen will hold separate meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The meetings are scheduled for March 29, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports citing the Austrian President’s office.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group said earlier that they are working with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to arrange a summit on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

