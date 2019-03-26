Two new stamps celebrate Calouste Gulbenkian's 150th anniv.

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two postage stamps with the theme “Armenia-Portugal joint issue. 150th anniversary of Calouste Gulbenkian” were cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC on Tuesday, March 26. The move was initiated by Portugal-Armenia Friendship Union.

The stamps with nominal values of AMD 230 and 330 are printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 40 000 pcs each. They were designed by the Portuguese company Atelier B2 (José Brandão) and the chief designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The postage stamps depict the prominent Armenian businessman, benefactor and philanthropist Calouste Gulbenkian (1869-1955) against the background of the pieces of art from his collection, that are kept in the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum in Lisbon.

The stamp with the nominal value of AMD 230 depicts a peacock-shaped jewelry in gold, enamel, opal and diamonds designed by René Lalique and, afterwards, acquired by C Calouste Gulbenkian in 1900. The other stamp with the nominal value of AMD 330 depicts a faience bowl originated in Kutahya (XVIII c.) and acquired by Calouste Gulbekian in 1922.

Within the framework of the cancellation ceremony, the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia announced the launch of the sale of a commemorative coin dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Gulbenkian's birth.

The postage stamps were cancelled by Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo , the President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.