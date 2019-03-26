Pashinyan will travel to Austria on March 28-29
March 26, 2019 - 16:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation headed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Austria on March 28-29.
The decision on traveling to the Austrian capital was published in E-gov.
As reported earlier, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen will hold separate meetings with Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 29.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group said earlier that they are working with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to arrange a summit on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
