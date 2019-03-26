Artsakh President congratulates Gladys Berejiklian on NSW win

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan on Tuesday, March 26 congratulated Gladys Berejiklian on her election as the Premier of New South Wales in Australia.

Berejiklian has become the first elected female Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales. Berejiklian’s victory has ensured she also makes history as the first leader of the Liberal (LIB) and National (NAT) Coalition to lead her political party to a third consecutive term in office.

"Your strong professional competence and great human qualities, the knowledge and expertise you possess are the essential pillars enabling to efficiently carry out this very challenging and responsible mandate," Sahakyan said in a message.

"I think back with particular warmth to your visit to Artsakh, our meetings and discussions.

"We take pride in having a compatriot like you, who enjoys sincere respect and trust in Australia and among the world-spread Armenians."