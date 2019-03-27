Azerbaijan reports on death of soldier

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has reported on the death of a soldier in Fizuli rayon on Tuesday, March 26. He was identified as Ellezov Ellez Aleddin ogli.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, “clashes” were reported along the line of contact between Azerbaijan and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), as well as on the border with Armenia.

It was reported earlier that Armenian servicemen have prevented Azerbaijani troops’ attempts to carry out engineering work and bring their positions closer to the border.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 26 near the Armenian border village of Berdavan in Tavush province.

Failing to heed the Armenian side’s warnings, the Azerbaijani soldiers opened fire towards the Armenian troops who retaliated, causing the suspension of engineering work.

No casualties were reported on the Armenian side.