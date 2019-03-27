Pashinyan: Armenia ready to support Iran in coping with floods

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia is ready to support Iran as the country is suffering from flash flooding that has left at least 23 people dead and more than 200 injured.

Pashinyan sent a condolence cable to President Hassan Rouhani of Iran over the flood that caused dozens of casualties.

“I was deeply shocked by the news of a severe flooding in friendly Iran which claimed the lives of dozens of people," he said.

"At this difficult moment, Armenia is ready to support the friendly people of Iran and provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster."