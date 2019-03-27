Pashinyan: Armenia ready to support Iran in coping with floods
March 27, 2019 - 15:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia is ready to support Iran as the country is suffering from flash flooding that has left at least 23 people dead and more than 200 injured.
Pashinyan sent a condolence cable to President Hassan Rouhani of Iran over the flood that caused dozens of casualties.
“I was deeply shocked by the news of a severe flooding in friendly Iran which claimed the lives of dozens of people," he said.
"At this difficult moment, Armenia is ready to support the friendly people of Iran and provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster."
Top stories
Arman Tatoyan on March 18 visited the citizen of Azerbaijan who tried to illegally cross the border to Armenia.
Leila Adamyan has performed surgery to restore the reproductive function of the ovaries of a 36-year-old woman.
11 companies will be participating in ITB Berlin tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.
The Ministry of Nature Protection has unveiled a draft law prohibiting the free provision of plastic bags starting from July 1.
Partner news
Latest news
35 U.S. House members join call for $100 mln aid package for Armenia Thirty-five U.S. Representatives on March 27 joined with Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone.
13 servicemen killed as military helicopter crashes in Kazakhstan According to Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry, the Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Zhalagash district.
Mothers of fussy babies having greater depressive symptoms Mothers of highly irritable infants experience greater depressive symptoms, according to new research.
Trial fails to find cure for Alzheimer's disease Clinical trials have yielded promising results. However, none of them has successfully rid the brain of the debilitating condition.